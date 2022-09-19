Kartik Aaryan grooves on his latest track with a young girl

Kartik Aaryan’s Rooh Baba made him more popular among kids than ever.

Recently, the actor attended a Youth India Conclave in Jodhpur and after his interview with a leading trade analyst, the actor was joined by girl fans who ran up the stage in a frenzy to dance with him on his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title track.

Taking to social media, the fan girl shared a video of the event, writing, “Prisha’s dream come true of performing with @kartikaaryan”

Recently, in a big news Rooh Baba’s character was developed into a comic book character considering his major fan-following amongst young kids and family audiences.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan took the nation by storm with the recent announcement of his upcoming film Aashiqui 3. Apart from that the actor will also be seen in Freddy, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Shehzada, Captain India and Kabir Khan’s untitled next.