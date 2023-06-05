The trailer of the musical romance Satyaprem Ki Katha starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani is out. The film will be released on 29 June 2023. Kartik and Kiara are reunited for the second time since their most recent project, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

In the trailer, Kartik is seen asking Kiara if she’s single. He asks Kiara for the name of her boyfriend before criticising the hashtag they used for their wedding. He continues by revealing his name as Satyaprem and remarks on how appropriate their hashtag “Satyaprem Ki Katha” is.

The trailer shows Kiara and Kartik’s romance and some glimpses of their chemistry. But not everything is perfect, as Satyaprem discovers when he learns the “truth” that even for a man who says he was born only to love, he has to give it his all and go against the odds. Will they be successful?

Satyaprem Ki Katha is directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures. The first song, “Naseeb Se” from the movie was unveiled by the creators on May 27 in advance of the trailer’s release. It has already received over 29 million views on YouTube and was well-received by fans.

Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, NirrmiteSaawaant, and Shikha Talsania are also featured in the film.

