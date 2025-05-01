Karan Johar welcomes Rohit Saraf to the Dharma family

After making an impact as the perfect green flag, Rishi Singh Shekhawat in the popular series, “Mismatched”, actor Rohit Saraf has now joined the Dharma family.

Welcoming Saraf into the Dharma clan, Karan Johar announced that the ‘Ludo’ actor is now a part of Dharma’s talent management agency, DCA Talent.

Taking to his Instagram stories, KJo wrote, “Welcome to your new home and family… Having known you for years and watched you grow from strength to strength as an artist I can’t wait to see your journey unravel with us…”

KJo had re-shared a post by DCA Talent, welcoming Saraf to the agency. Posting an image of him on IG, they penned a note saying, “Few actors have so skillfully and adeptly left a mark both in original series and in films. He is young, he is charming, he is talented, and he’s only just getting started. We’re so excited to welcome the star of Mismatched and Ludo – @rohitsaraf – to the DCA family. The new year promises pivotal roles in big theatrical entertainers, and tentpole streaming shows. No one does lover-boy better than him, but get ready to see Rohit in many a new avatar in the coming year! #DCASquad.”

Work-wise, Saraf has been roped in for Shashank Khaitan’s next “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari”, which will be produced by Dharma Productions. The highly discussed drama will see Varun Dhawan, and Janhvi Kapoor as the lead pair, along with Sanya Malhotra, Abhinav Sharma, Akshay Oberoi, Maniesh Paul, and Manini Chadha in pivotal roles, along with others.

Originally scheduled to be out on April 18, the movie’s release has been pushed due to some production issues. Now, “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari” will reach the cinema halls on September 12.