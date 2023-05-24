Karan Johar is back again. The next romantic comedy to be directed by Karan Johar — Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani has Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. And, well, it also marks the comeback of Karan Johar as the director of the movie.

The movie is a Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions. The release date of the movie was initially April 28, 2023. But it has been delayed by three months. The new release date of the movie is July 28, 2023.

Dharma Productions has released a new teaser image, and a Viacom announcement is anticipated on Karan Johar’s birthday which happens to be tomorrow.

Since it is being directed by Karan Johar and has a huge cast, the film will require a big marketing boost. A two-month marketing campaign is all set to begin soon. Additionally, the movie will have a lot of songs.

“Karan knows the buzz surrounding Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and the fact that the audience is eagerly awaiting a glimpse of the film. Keeping this in mind he is planning to unveil some new content from the venture on his 51st birthday, ” a source said. It could be anything. So far, only the logo of the film has been revealed, but rest assured whatever Karan decides on releasing, will only heighten the furore around the project, ”said a source.

“Karan Johar and the team are working hard to ensure that the film appeals to the audience, and are in the midst of brainstorming a rather elaborate promotional campaign. In fact, expect the campaign to be a month-long affair that will cover digital, on-ground, and even social campaigns.” Though the source has revealed a lot, he remains tight-lipped about what content the audience can expect on May 25. “As I said it could be anything”, he added.

In Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, a love story is blooming in the midst of a conflict in the family.

Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Saswata Chatterjee, Karmveer Choudhary, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Arjit Taneja, Churni Ganguly, Amrita Puri, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in cameo roles, and Preity Zinta will also make brief appearances in the movie.