Karan Johar announces action film on 50th birthday, set to release in 2023

Karan Johar, often known as KJo, is an Indian filmmaker and television personality best known for his work in Hindi cinema. Today is Karan Johar’s birthday, and social media is flooded with birthday greetings. KJo’s birthday celebrated his 50 partying with his industry buddies.

Seema Sajdeh, Manish Malhotra, Gauri Khan, Ayaan Mukerji, and many others were in attendance.

Some inside pictures of the party-

Kapoor Khan, a close friend of KJo, posted a throwback photo with the filmmaker on her own Instagram account.

Kareena can be seen gripping Karan’s hand in the photo as the two try to pout into the camera. Kareena accompanied the photo with a heartfelt remark that said, “I don’t know are we pouting? licking our cheeks… What the hell…us… it’s You and I… Forever…me and you… a love, unlike any other…. dance, let’s tonight as we’ve never danced before…since this is my sweetheart’s birthday…No one like you.” she added.

Farah turned to Instagram to post a hilarious video from Karan’s home. Farah showed viewers a look at Karan’s massive walk-in closet in the video. “Oh my goodness! We’re in Karan Johar’s closet, and look who’s there!” Farah stated as she panned the camera to KJo. When Karan asked Farah if she wanted to come inside his closet, she said, “Do you want to come out of your closet?” Karan said, indirectly referring to his sexual orientation, “Been there, done that”. Farah captioned the video, “Happy 50th to @karanjohar… most sporty, humorous, and bright buddy I know.” PS- I apologize for using the phrase “Oh My God” so many times.”

On his birthday he has also unveiled the release date of his upcoming movie ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, which will hit the big screens on February 10.

The family-based romantic comedy features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in lead. A major chunk of the film has already been shot and the team is now gearing up to wrap up the shoot by September/October this year. It is gearing up for Valentine’s Day 2022 release in the cinema halls. His production ventures include Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Brahmastra, Mr. Aur Mrs. Mahi, Yoddha, and Selfiee among many more.

Karan took to his social media, where he shared a “note of reflection and one of immense excitement”.

He wrote: “I turn 50 today (a number that seemed like a distant nightmare), while I know it is kind of a mid point of my life but I can’t help my wannabee millenial self from existing. Some call it a midlife crisis, I proudly call it just ‘living life without any apologies’.”

He added that he has worked in the movie industry for over 27 years and feels blessed to have had the best experience ever.

“Telling stories creating content nurturing talent and watching the finest artistes performing in front of my privileged eyes…. These years are like being in a massive dream that made all the sleeplessness seem worthwhile! I am grateful for all the brickbats, bouquets, praising souls, the public trolls … all of it. It’s all been a huge part of my learning curve and self growth.”

Karan shared that the one aspect that “I believe I am most passionate about is being a filmmaker! In the past I have always taken long gaps between my films but today on the special day I would like to announce my next directorial feature…”

“‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ will release on February 10, 2023. And I will commence the shoot of my action film in April 2023.”



Whereas, Karan Johar had previously addressed the rumors surrounding his upcoming comedy “Jug jug Jeeyo.” On Monday, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions refuted plagiarism claims by Pakistani musician Abrar Ul Haq, who accused Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions of copying his song “Nach Punjaban” without permission in their upcoming comedy “Jug Jugg Jeeyo.”

-with inputs from IANS.