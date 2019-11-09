Actor Kangana Ranaut’s brother Aksht Ranaut got engaged recently and the pictures from the ceremony are doing the rounds on social media.

Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel shared multiple pictures from the ceremony on social media.

“Dear friends please bless them for their new beginnings,” she captioned a picture of Aksht with his fiance Ritu.

Kangana was seen in a golden silk saree with a baby pink brocade blouse. She completed her look with a traditional choker that had a large aquamarine stone in the middle of it. With a side parting open hair and red lipstick, the actor looked ethereal.

In other pictures that Rangoli shared, members of both families are seen posing for the cameras.

Ritu, the bride-to-be, was seen in a lavender saree while Aksht wore a pastel green indo-western outfit.

some moments for my friends who asked for pictures from the event 🥰🥳 pic.twitter.com/N0ruTBw1aC — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 8, 2019

Dear friends please bless them for their new beginnings 🥰 pic.twitter.com/DVVLPIP2bE — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 8, 2019

Ritu looked gorgeous 🥰🤗😘😘😘❤ pic.twitter.com/HSp4qTCMQy — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 8, 2019

Such a beautiful moment 🥰 pic.twitter.com/b0qvgD2VSa — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 8, 2019

Earlier in the week, Rangoli has tweeted that her brother was a rule breaker because he was getting married to a woman of another caste, a first in their family.

“Friends are asking if Ritu is pahadi, no she is from Haryana, she is from Jaat community and we are Rajputs, first inter caste marriage of our family, didn’t I tell you all Aksht is a rule breaker,” she had written.

Friends are asking if Ritu is pahadi, no she is from Haryana, she is from Jaat community and we are Rajputs, first inter caste marriage of our family, didn’t I tell you all Aksht is a rule breaker ❤❤ pic.twitter.com/0jwxYom5tY — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 2, 2019

Rangoli also shared a video of a Pahadi group dance form-Natti on Twitter from the ceremony which saw the likes of Kangana and the entire family groove to the beats of the mountain track.

Friends who are curious about pahadi group dance form Natti, here’s a glimpse of it, elderly gentleman in a pahadi hat is our grandfather Shri Barahmchand Ranaut ex IAS officer 🙏 pic.twitter.com/HxQRZHZa3s — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 8, 2019

While Aksht Ranaut is a pilot and mechanical engineer, Ritu is a doctor. Both have been in a relationship for quite some time now and will soon be tying the knot.