Actor Kangana Ranaut’s brother Aksht Ranaut got engaged recently and the pictures from the ceremony are doing the rounds on social media.

Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel shared multiple pictures from the ceremony on social media.

“Dear friends please bless them for their new beginnings,” she captioned a picture of Aksht with his fiance Ritu.

Kangana was seen in a golden silk saree with a baby pink brocade blouse. She completed her look with a traditional choker that had a large aquamarine stone in the middle of it. With a side parting open hair and red lipstick, the actor looked ethereal.

In other pictures that Rangoli shared, members of both families are seen posing for the cameras.

Ritu, the bride-to-be, was seen in a lavender saree while Aksht wore a pastel green indo-western outfit.

Earlier in the week, Rangoli has tweeted that her brother was a rule breaker because he was getting married to a woman of another caste, a first in their family.

“Friends are asking if Ritu is pahadi, no she is from Haryana, she is from Jaat community and we are Rajputs, first inter caste marriage of our family, didn’t I tell you all Aksht is a rule breaker,” she had written.

Rangoli also shared a video of a Pahadi group dance form-Natti on Twitter from the ceremony which saw the likes of Kangana and the entire family groove to the beats of the mountain track.

While Aksht Ranaut is a pilot and mechanical engineer, Ritu is a doctor. Both have been in a relationship for quite some time now and will soon be tying the knot.