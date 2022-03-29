Kangana reacts to Smith’s slapping incident at Oscars 2022

Once again the Queen of Bollywood is in the headlines. Yesterday Kangana took to her Instagram and supported Will Smith’s slapping incident at Oscars 2022.

Kangana wrote, ” “If some idiot used my mom or sister’s illness to make bunch of fools laugh I would slap him like @willsmith did…bad ass move..hope he comes to my #lockup.”

About the incident at Oscars 2022

The 94th Academy Awards ceremony had a slew of moments that would forever be etched in the history of Oscars, and one would surely be Will Smith’s slapping controversy.

The internet has been flooded with reactions from all over the world after actor Will Smith smacked comedian Chris Rock in the face during the 94th Academy Awards.

Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock onstage after he got miffed at the latter’s joke directed at his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

As per Variety, Rock appeared on stage to present the Oscar for documentary feature and he then made a joke about Jada-Pinkett Smith (Will Smith’s wife) being in ‘G.I. Jane’ because of her shaved bald head. Last year, Jada Pinkett Smith had announced that she shaved her head after struggling with alopecia.

Initially, Smith was laughing but Jada clearly looked affected by the joke. Smith then took to the stage to punch Rock.