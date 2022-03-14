Kangana SLAMS B-town’s pin drop SILENCE over ‘The Kashmir Files’

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s directorial ‘The Kashmir Files’ is getting good reviews from the audience and it has taken the internet by storm. It was released on 11th March and is based on the Kashmiri pandits genocide in the valley. The film has left every other film aside and has managed to take a huge jump on the 3rd day of its release.

While everyone, who has watched the film, can’t stop praising it, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has once again launched her attack on the film industry. The Manikarnika actress bashed the B-Town celebs for not speaking about the most successful and profitable film of the year.

The actor took to Instagram and wrote a long note, which read, “Please notice the pin-drop silence in the film industry about The Kashmir Files. Not just content even its business is exemplary. Investment and profit proportion might be such a case study that it will be the most successful and profitable film of the year. It also broke many myths about theatres being exclusive for big budgets event films or visual/VFX spectacles post-pandemic. It is breaking every myth and preconceived notion that was there about bringing back the audiences to the theatres. 6 am shows in multiplexes are full. It is unbelievable!”

Kangana further stated that ‘Bullydawood’ (a term she uses for the Hindi film industry) “aur unke chamche sadme mein chale Gaye hai (Bollywood bullies and their cronies are in shock)”. She concluded her note with, “Not a word sari duniya dekh rahi hai inko lekin phir bhi not a word (the whole world is watching but not them). Their time is upp!!”

Check the post here: