Kangana broke the pay gap in Bollywood between actors & actresses

Kangana Ranaut, the actor took a potshot at Priyanka Chopra and other A-list actresses while talking about pay gap in Bollywood. The actress claims herself as a first warrior of pay gap in Bollywood while her contemporaries did “films for free” and offered “other favours” in an Instagram stories video she shared of her Fashion co-star discussing the issue.

The ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ star stated, “It’s true women before me simply submitted to these patriarchal norms… I was the first one to fight for pay parity and the most disgusting thing that I faced while doing this was that my contemporaries offered to work for free on the same roles that I was negotiating for… I can say with confidence most A-listers (women) do films for free along with offering other favours because they fear roles will go to the right people…”

She also said, “And then shrewdly release articles that they are the highest paid, haha… in the film industry everyone knows that only I get paid like male actors and no one else… and they have no one else to blame at least now.”

In the clip she shares, Priyanka was heard telling the BBC in the video Kangana shared that she has “never gotten paid the same amount” as her male Bollywood co-stars. Priyanka claimed to have worked in 60 films.

While Kangana seemed to be criticising Priyanka, she actually agreed with the actress when she spoke candidly about her time in Bollywood. Priyanka shockingly claimed earlier this year that she was cornered in Bollywood. In response to the assertion, Kangana tweeted, “This is what ⁦Priyanka Chopra⁩ has to say about Bollywood, people ganged up on her, bullied her and chased her out of film industry a self-made woman was made to leave India. Everyone knows Karan Johar had banned her.”