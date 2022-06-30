Kamal Haasan, Vikram Prabhu congratulate Suriya for Academy honour

Actors Kamal Haasan and Vikram Prabhu were among scores of people from the Tamil film industry who congratulated actor Suriya for having been invited by the prestigious Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which presents the Oscar Awards each year, to join it in 2022.

Taking to Twitter, actor Kamal Haasan, considered to be one of the iconic actors of the film industry, wrote: “Glad my brother Suriya treads the ground of stars. In spite of gravity, which makes wings weak. We created angels and stars. Hence be proud brother to join the crowd of excellence.”

Suriya responded to Kamal’s tweet, saying: “Thank you anna.” Only recently, Kamal had presented his favourite Rolex watch was a present to Suriya for his mind-blowing performance in the blockbuster ‘Vikram’.

Kamal Haasan wasn’t the only one to congratulate Suriya. Actor Vikram Prabhu, the grandson of the legendary Sivaji Ganesan, too took to Twitter to congratulate Suriya.

Quoting Suriya’s acceptance tweet to the Academy, he wrote, “This is wonderful news anna! Congratulations! Wishing our industry’s deserving work gets more recognition in the coming years! This is for Tamil Nadu. This is for India!”