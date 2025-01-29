Kabir Khan’s holy dip at Maha Kumbh ignites discussion on social media

Filmmaker Kabir Khan recently took a holy dip at the Mahakumbh, an event that not only marked a spiritual moment for him but also sparked widespread discussion on social media.

On Tuesday, Kabir Khan visited Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh 2025.

Advertisement

Known for his work on iconic films like “Chak De! India” and “Bajrangi Bhaijaan,” Khan’s participation in the grand religious event ignited a mix of admiration and debate on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Advertisement

While many praised Kabir Khan for embracing the spiritual significance of the Kumbh Mela, others seized the opportunity to discuss his past work, particularly “Chak De! India.” The film, widely regarded as a milestone in Indian cinema, featured Shah Rukh Khan as a Muslim coach leading a national women’s hockey team to victory. However, it also attracted criticism from some quarters for its perceived distortion of facts, particularly regarding the portrayal of Khan’s character as a Muslim.

A user named @BhikuMhatre tweeted, “I am very excited to take holy dip. This happens once in 12 years. I feel fortunate. These things are not about Hindus & Mu$£ims, these’re things of our origin, country & civilization”- Al-Taqiyya from Kabir Khan after changing religion of main character in Chak De for glorification. Btw…. Mahakumbh doesn’t fall every 12 yrs. It’s after 144 yrs. Script thik se likha nahi.”

Another netizen, with the handle @KartikeyaTanna, wrote, “Why does a Kabir Khan feel this dire need to always add a useless (and entirely incorrect) disclaimer that “this isn’t about Hindus or Muslims”? Kumbh is wholly, solely and soul-ly HINDU.”

Another user, @UJJAVALSHAH2, tweeted, “He ( Kabir Khan ) was in forefront organising anti-CAA rally in Mumbai after mobilising Bollywood crowd.”

The Mahakumbh 2025, taking place in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, is attracting people from all walks of life. Several celebrities, including comedian-actor Sunil Grover, Guru Randhawa, Avinash Tiwary, Mamta Kulkarni, and Anupam Kher, have also participated in this grand spiritual gathering.