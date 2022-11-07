Follow Us:
Kabir finally spots J in the city, will he be able to catch hold of him?

Or will J again flee from Kabir’s clutches? With just a few days left for Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2 to premiere on Prime Video, Kabir’s chase for J has begun full-fledged.

SNS | New Delhi | November 7, 2022 5:24 pm

Yes!! J is back in the city and inspector Kabir Sawant has finally spotted J near a hotel in Mumbai. Kabir and J have finally come face to face but will Kabir be able to catch him and will the game come to an end?

The brave inspector is leaving no stone unturned to get hold of J’s evil shadows and put an end to his merciless killings. Now, after a long cat-and-mouse chase, Kabir has spotted J at a hotel in Mumbai. But at this crucial moment, Kabir is in dire need of help and needs your support to eradicate Avinash’s alter-ego J, and save the city from any more murders. To know what happens, stay tuned to Prime Video!

Breathe: Into the Shadows Season, 2 is a psychological crime thriller featuring Abhishek A Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Naveen Kasturia, Saiyami Kher, and Ivana Kaur in prominent roles. Produced by Abundantia Entertainment, the eight-episode original series is directed by Mayank Sharma who has co-written season 2 alongside Arshad Syed, Vikram Tuli, Priya Saggi & Abhijeet Deshpande. The much-awaited Amazon Original will exclusively premiere on Prime Video on 9th November in India and 240 countries worldwide.

