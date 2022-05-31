K.G.F: Chapter 2 will be available to stream on Prime Video from June 03

Prime members can watch K.G.F: Chapter 2 in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam in more than 240 countries and territories.

Starting 3rd June, Prime Video customers can stream pan-India blockbuster K.G.F: Chapter 2 on the service at no additional cost. The movie, starring Yash in the lead role, will be available to stream in 5 languages – Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Prime members in India and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide can stream from the comfort of their homes. A sequel to the 2018 film, K.G.F: Chapter 1, K.G.F: Chapter 2 follows Rocky whose name now strikes fear in the blood-soaked Kolar Gold Fields. While his allies look up to him, the government sees him as a threat to law and order. Rocky must battle threats from all sides for unchallenged supremacy. He is a hero and a saviour to the people of Narachi. While trying to fulfil his promise to his mother, he must face many obstacles in the form of Adheera, Inayat Khalil, and Ramika Sen.

Headlined by Yash, the movie also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Easwari Rao, Achyuth Kumar, and Archana Jois, among others in pivotal roles. Directed by Prashanth Neel, K.G.F: Chapter 2 is produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films.