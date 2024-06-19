Justin Timberlake arrested in New York, mugshot goes viral

Singer Justin Timberlake was arrested in Sag Harbour, New York, on Tuesday, June 18, for driving while intoxicated, reportedly refusing to take a breathalyzer test. Following the arrest, his mugshot images went viral on social media. Additionally, photos of the pop star leaving what seems to be a police station, handcuffed, are circulating online.

According to the BBC, Timberlake was arrested after midnight (05:37 BST) when police pulled him over in his grey BMW for skipping a stop sign and failing to stay on the right side of the road, according to a charging document. The document states that Timberlake’s eyes were “bloodshot and glassy” and a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanated from his breath.” Furthermore, the singer’s speech was slowed, and he performed poorly in sobriety tests administered by the police.

The arrest occurred after Timberlake spent an evening drinking with friends at the American Hotel. Officers were already stationed outside the venue where Timberlake and his group were dining. After leaving the venue and violating traffic laws, the singer was pulled over.

The ‘Cry Me a River’ singer reportedly informed the police that he had one martini and was following some friends home. After the arrest, he was taken to a police station in nearby East Hampton and charged with one count of driving while intoxicated (DWI) and two additional traffic violations: failing to stop at a stop sign and not staying in the proper lane.

According to court papers, Timberlake also refused to take a breathalyzer test. Additionally, as per the Associated Press, the pop star was released without bond, and his next court date is scheduled for July 26 in the Suffolk County district attorney’s office.

Justin Timberlake is currently on his global tour titled “Forget Tomorrow,” promoting his latest album “Everything I Thought It Was,” which debuted in March of this year. The singer was set to perform two shows in Chicago this weekend, followed by a show at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Tuesday. The 10-time Grammy winner is also recognized for his acting roles in films such as ‘The Social Network’ and ‘Friends with Benefits.’