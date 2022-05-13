‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ to be released on June 24

The much-awaited movie of ‘Dharma Production’ is ready to set a fire on the multiplexes and OTT platform, Amazon Prime. The release date of this much-awaited Hindi feature film “JUG JUGG JEEYO ” is 24th June 2022.

The family-comedy movie stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani in the movie’s lead roles alongside the Prajakta Koli and Manish Paul.

‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ is an Indian comedy-drama film directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Hirro Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta.

The main lead actor Varun Dhawan was last seen in the Shoojit Sircar’s drama ‘October’ in 2018, on the other side Kiara Advani is recently praised by the audience for her spanking performance in “SHER SHAH”. Also, the audience is eagerly waiting to see her performance in ‘Bhul Bhulaiyaa 2’, which will be released on May 20.

80’s legendary Actor Anil Kapoor, who has already made a fire on the OTT platform, NETFLIX in the last few years with his performance and action in his feature film ‘AK vs AK’. Even his co-actor Neetu Singh is facing the camera after 9 years. Last she was featured in 2013, in the movie BESHARAM along with her late husband Rishi Kapoor, and son Ranbir Kapoor.

The tagline of the movie says “The Family Reunion, Full of Surprises.”