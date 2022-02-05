John Abraham’s ‘Attack’ to release in April

John Abraham’s highly ambitious action entertainer is confirmed to be hitting the big screens on April 1, 2022. The film which will also star Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh will be headlining a big-ticket franchise and its first part will introduce the cinematic universe created by the makers.

Written and helmed by debutant director Lakshya Raj Anand, the film is based on a true story of a hostage crisis.

“Attack” stars Abraham as a lone ranger who leads an attack team during a counter operation.

The actor took to Twitter to announce the release date and share a poster of the film.

John wrote “Get ready to witness our country’s first super soldier and his strike to save the nation’s pride. #Attack – Part 1 releasing in cinemas worldwide on 1st April 2022,” the 49-year-old actor wrote.

The release date of the movie has been postponed multiple times in the past owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was initially geared to release in cinemas on Republic Day 2022 but was pushed due to the spike in COVID cases.

The film is jointly produced by Abraham’s banner JA Entertainment, Jayantilal Gada’s Pen Studios, and Ajay Kapoor Productions.