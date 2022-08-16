John Abraham announces new film ‘Tariq’, to be released on Independence Day 2023

On 76th Independence Day, John Abraham took to social media to announce his next film ‘Tariq’ which is slated to release on Independence Day 2023.

Bollywood actor John Abraham took the occasion of Independence Day to announce his next project ‘Tariq.’ The actor shared a poster of the film on Instagram and wrote, “Aazadi ki ‘Tariq’, 15 August 2023. ‘Tariq’ is our next creative collaboration with Bake My Cake Films after Tehran and Batla House. Time to celebrate the freedom to tell good stories.”

The actor-producer John is busy with the making of Arun Gopalam’s directorial film ‘Tehran’ which is slated to release on Republic Day 2023. Now comes the next title ‘Tariq’ by the same filmmaker which is based on a true story. The film produced by John Abraham’s JA Entertainment and Bake My Cake Films has set a release date on Independence Day 2023.

John Abraham who has given us several patriotic films in recent years has lined up projects to amaze his fans and next year is going to be big for the ‘Dhoom’ actor. His recent film ‘Ek Villain Returns’ with Arjun Kapoor hasn’t created much noise at the box office. But fans are looking forward as the actor is going to team up with the makers of the ‘Batla House’ and ‘Tehran’ in his upcoming film ‘Tariq’.