Jimin and Jungkook star in adventurous travel show ‘Are you sure?’

Something thrilling awaits ARMY, the devoted BTS fandom, as their beloved members Jimin and Jungkook are set to star in a travel variety show. In this upcoming project, the duo will enjoy an impromptu adventurous vacation before their mandatory military enlistment. Scheduled for release, the K-pop idols will dive into various exhilarating activities across multiple destinations during their getaway.

Titled “Are You Sure?”, the travel variety show is ready to debut on August 8. It will consist of 8 episodes, with the first two airing on the premiere date and subsequent episodes releasing every Thursday. BTS announced these details on X on July 3, unveiling a poster featuring Jimin and Jungkook. In the poster, the K-pop duo smiled and flashed peace signs while kayaking, accompanied by the caption “Season Poster (Summer ver.). Aug 8, exclusively on Disney+.”

Earlier, on July 2, a teaser video hinted at the upcoming show, showcasing the pair engaging in a variety of sports and leisure activities. From yacht rides to biking—Jungkook at the helm in a black T-shirt and denim, with Jimin in a grey T-shirt and shorts as his passenger—the duo also enjoyed kayaking, snorkeling, and exploring dense forests during their adventurous escapade.

According to Soompi, BTS’s journey kicks off in the United States before taking them to Sapporo in Japan and Jeju Island in South Korea, where they engage in camping, canoeing, and scenic road trips.

Before the teaser dropped, BTS members Suga and Jungkook had teased details about an upcoming show during an interview on Suchwita last year, hinting at its filming locations in the US.