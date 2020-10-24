Actress Jacqueline Fernandez celebrated garnering 46 million followers on Instagram by sharing topless pictures. The three pictures Jacqueline has posted to thank fans have gone viral.

“Love you, thank you,” she wrote as caption.

View this post on Instagram Love you, thank you ❤️ A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Oct 23, 2020 at 7:11am PDT

Jacqueline wears a white trousers, with peach and pink roses partially covering her upper body. She poses against a white background.

DJ Snake dropped a crown emoji commenting on the post.

Jacqueline shared a while back that she was gearing up to resume work. In a video she posted on Instagram Stories, she is seen practicing yoga while a friend helps her pack and curate looks for her travels.

“The coming months will be in and out of my home. . . packing and getting ready for the coming months,” she had written along with the video.

It will be on a hop-skip-jump schedule from one set to another for the actress in the coming months, owing to her brand commitments and film assignments.

Jacqueline will be next seen with Salman Khan in “Kick 2”. She also has “Bhoot Police”, which features Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor, followed by “Cirkus” alongside Ranveer Singh.