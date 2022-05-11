Jacqueline Fernandez seeks permission in Delhi court to fly abroad

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez who has been on the radar of ED in connection with the Sukesh Chandrasekhar case approached a court here seeking permission to travel abroad.

With IIFA 2022 approaching, Jacqueline Fernandez is required to fly to Dubai, Yas Island, to be a part of the awards ceremony. She has moved an application in a Delhi court seeking permission to travel abroad for 15 days. Thereafter, she is expected to travel to France and Nepal for her work commitments.

Last month, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized the property of Jacqueline Fernandez in a money laundering case. According to sources, valuables and property which is a fixed deposit worth Rs 7.27 crore had been attached by the agency.

Not just Jacqueline, Nora Fatehi has also been investigated in the same case. Conman Chandrasekhar reportedly gave Rs 20 crore worth of gifts to models and Bollywood celebrities. Some of them refused to take gifts from him. However, Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline are believed to have accepted expensive items as gifts from Chandrasekhar.

He reportedly gave Jacqueline a lot of luxury gifts which included Gucci outfits for gym wear, Gucci shoes, a Rolex watch, 15 pairs of earrings, 5 Birkin bags, Hermes bangles, and LV bags. He also gave a mini chopper to Jacqueline which she returned, as per the charge sheet.

Jacqueline was recently seen at Salman Khan’s Eid party. On the work front, she was last seen in John Abraham’s ‘Attack’. She will soon be seen with Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’, and alongside Akshay Kumar in Abhishek Sharma’s ‘Ram Setu’. She also has a cameo in the Sudeep-starrer Kannada film ‘Vikrant Rona’.