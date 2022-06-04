Jacqueline Fernandez outshines in iconic number ‘Ra Ra Rakkamma’

Jacqueline Fernandez‘s latest song ‘Ra Ra Rakkamma’ is currently being hailed on the internet. Netizens seems to be falling in love with the lyrics and eagerly awaiting video version of the song.

It is said that the actress has worked hard to get the song right and has successfully brought the director’s vision to life.

Sudeep Kichcha had admitted during an interview that he is not a good dancer and was very scared dancing along with Jacqueline Fernandez, so the actor had requested the choreographer Jaani master, not give him feedback or cut the scene via microphone. But once the first shot was over interestingly Sudeep gave a better take than Jacqueline which made him confident to shoot the entire song with different steps, which he early thought was difficult.

Not only did the actress finish the song in less than the expected timeline but managed to raise the temperature of the room! It is said that the entire team of Vikrant Rona including the lead actor Kichcha Sudeep is impressed with Jacqueline’s performance in ‘Ra Ra Rakkamma’. The visual version of the song is a complete treat for the eyes.

The song is released in different languages including Kannada, Hindi, Telugu May, Tamil, and Malayalam.

‘Vikrant Rona’ will release worldwide in 3D on July 28th, starring Kichcha Sudeepa, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok. It is directed by Anup Bhandari and presented by Salman Khan Films, Zee Studios, and Kichcha Creations.