Ishwak Singh shares experience of shooting intense underwater scene in ‘Adhura’

Actor Ishwak Singh is receiving appreciation for his performance in horror series ‘Adhura’ also starring Rasika Dugal, recently revealed how he underwent intense training to bring authenticity to his role.

Preparations for ‘Adhura’ demanded immense dedication from Ishwak, who underwent intense training to bring authenticity to his role. Notably, the versatile actor dedicated himself to mastering an intense underwater sequence, a pivotal moment in the series. The scene required Ishwak to be dragged into the depths of a pool, creating a sense of dread and suspense.

To achieve the desired level of realism, Ishwak Singh spent over four grueling hours in the icy cold water, demonstrating his commitment to his craft. During this challenging shoot, he immersed himself in the character, lending an authentic touch to the gripping scene. Prior to filming, Ishwak received specialized training and swim lessons from a seasoned expert, ensuring he was fully prepared for the demanding underwater sequence.

Advertisement

Speaking about his experience, Ishwak Singh shared in a statement, “Working on ‘Adhura’ has been an incredibly thrilling journey for me. The script is gripping, and the character I portray presents unique challenges. The underwater sequence was particularly demanding, but I was determined to give my best. I received exceptional guidance and training, which helped me execute the scene with conviction. I am excited to share this spine-chilling series with the audience.”

Directed by Ananya Banerjee and Gauravv K. Chawla, and written by Banerjee, the series is produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani, of Emmay Entertainment, the series features Ishwak Singh, Poojan Chhabra, Rijul Ray, Zoa Morani, Sahil Salathia, and Aru Krishansh Verma as high school friends alongside Rasika Dugal, Shrenik Arora and Rahul Dev playing pivotal roles.

The trailer of Adhura take on a chilling journey revolving around a prestigious boarding school in Ooty, set in two timelines – 2022 and 2007. Secrets, disappearances