Ishaan Khatter gets philosophical, shares inspiring quote from Abdul Kalam

Actor Ishaan Khatter shared an inspirational quote from former President Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam on Friday, encouraging people to persevere in their lives.

Taking to Instagram stories, Ishaan, who has 1.8 million followers, posted a picture of a roadside wall with Kalam’s quote written in Hindi: “Aage badhna hai to behre ban jaao, Kuch logo ko chodhkar baaki sab manobal giraane waale hi hote hain — Dr Abdul Kalam (If you want to move forward, become deaf; except for a few people, the rest are there to demoralize you).

The 28-year-old actor, son of actors Rajesh Khattar and Neelima Azeem, made his first screen appearance as a child in the 2005 film ‘Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!’ alongside his half-brother Shahid Kapoor.

Ishaan made his debut as a leading actor in the 2017 Majid Majidi drama ‘Beyond the Clouds’.

The actor then starred in the 2018 romantic drama ‘Dhadak’, written and directed by Shashank Khaitan.

The movie, a remake of the Marathi film ‘Sairat’, marked the debut of actress Janhvi Kapoor and featured actors like Ashutosh Rana, Ankit Bisht, Shridhar Watsar, Kshitij Kumar, and Aishwarya Narkar in pivotal roles.

Ishaan has further appeared in movies such as ‘Khaali Peeli’, ‘Phone Bhoot’, and most recently ‘Pippa’, a biographical war film based on the life of Captain Balram Singh Mehta of India’s 45 Cavalry regiment.

He has also starred in the series ‘A Suitable Boy’ and has the upcoming mystery drama series ‘The Perfect Couple’ in the pipeline.

The series stars Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Dakota Fanning, and Eve Hewson.