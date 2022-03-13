iPhone SE with 5G Network support and A15 Bionic processor launched

Apple has launched a new version of iPhone SE phone. The phone will now have 5G network support and a more powerful A15 Bionic processor.

iPhone SE will be available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models in midnight, starlight and (PRODUCT)RED at a price range starting from Rs 43,900.

According to Counterpoint Research’s Smartphone Model Share Tracker, Q4 2021, the 4G iPhone SE 2020 accounted for 12 per cent of Apple’s total iPhone unit sales from its launch in Q2 2020 to Q4 2021 – with Japan and US the biggest markets for the device globally.

“The iPhone SE has been a solid mid-segment performer for Apple, with the 2020 version accounting for 13 per cent of overall sales during its launch year in 2020,” said Jeff Fieldhack, research director of Counterpoint’s US practice.

“It’s continued to have fantastic longevity with the device appealing to both new iOS users looking to upgrade from budget Android or iPhone owners replacing iPhone 8 (or older) devices, which this new SE body is based around,” he added.

This time, “we expect demand to open up more across other markets like Europe, South East Asia and Korea — regions where many consumers stayed away because of the lack of 5G support,” said Sujeong Lim, senior analyst, smartphones.

(With IANS inputs)