2020 has seen the launch of some exciting developments for podcasts on JioSaavn, starting with the direct listing platform for creators: JioSaavn YourCast, followed by podcasts going live on the JioSaavn desktop site and most recently, the launch of the new dedicated Podcast Homepage (currently live on Android devices only) in an attempt to make podcasts more accessible to JioSaavn’s user base.

Listeners can expect to discover new podcasts more with the help of a number of different recommendation modules such as ‘You Might Like” curated based on individual listening within this new Homepage.

Since launching original programming, JioSaavn has developed well-known, category-defining podcasts such as #NoFilterNeha, Kahaani Express, Mind Voice with RJ Balaji, Take 2 with Anupama and Rajeev, Bhai ke Raapchick Reviews and music podcast series Talking Music (live in 2 languages – Hindi and Punjabi).

As of September 2020, over 60% of users aged between 18 and 35 years old reported listening to podcasts weekly, while the storytelling and culture genre saw the strongest engagement with listeners in the 24 – 35 age bracket. Podcasts of JioSaavn have gained exemplary traction from metro cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Ahmedabad and Kolkata as well as sub-metros like Patna, Lucknow, Jaipur, and Bhopal.

It is interesting to note that podcast streams from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh accounted for 25% of all the podcast streams in 2020.

Building on this momentum and celebrating International Podcast Week, JioSaavn has unveiled a slate of new podcasts that will be introduced to listeners during the week.

Holistic Lifestyle with Neha Ranglani is a mini wellness audio show of five-minute episodes that blends fitness with fun to let listeners lead a healthier and happier life – both physically and mentally.

Bas Yun Hi is a deep-dive into ever-growing human desires. Hosted by one of the JioSaavn Podcast Hunt winners from earlier in the year, Priyam Gaur, Bas Yun Hi will launch on October 2.

Short Mein Samjha Na simplifies GenZ lingo to help the youth keep up with the fast-paced world in a fun format. The Culture and Arts show is hosted by the second winner of the JioSaavn Podcast Hunt – Aparna Upadhyay. The show launched on September 30.

Gunaah: Apradh ki Sachhi Kahaniyan, launching on 1 October is a thrilling, action-packed true-crime podcast replete with murder mysteries, serial killers, missing person cases, and more.