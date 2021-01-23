Parijoon Immy has once again brought beautiful Assamese music to the world in the form of a prayer for all around the world affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In light of the world pandemic, the talented singer and songwriter Parijoon Immy has once again brought beautiful Assamese music to the world, for the world, through her latest release “Hori Hey.”

Already gaining much traction, this song is now available on YouTube. The song is a prayer in lyrically-sung form for Mother Nature, Lord Krishna, and the sufferers and first responders during the recent COVID-19 times – for all around the world affected by this pandemic.

This song was produced in remembrance of lives lost and, in particular, her beloved grandmother who she lost during the pandemic.

Once again, it offers western ears her melodic, traditional yet contemporary sounds and intention-filled words, each lyric truly touching those near and far, those across borders, and those across cultural and religious differences.

Her latest hit features the harmony, melody, tonality, and rhythms of traditional Indian music for which this talented singer is known. Furthermore, like her other songs, “Hori Hey” blends traditional Assamese music with contemporary Western genres like rock, country and jazz, and rock.

Not only this latest release, but her music video also is a pleasure for the eyes. Filmed in Assam, the music video shows the diversity and beauty of the region with scenes of her on the largest river in Asia – the Brahmaputra, also known as the lifeblood of the region. These are combined with scenes of Immy walking in the desert, which then flows to scenes of mountainous landscapes and forests.