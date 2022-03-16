Here are some Iconic patriotic films which India has produced

Patriotism and Bollywood are just made for each other. Both are incomplete without each other. The plethora of Hindi films presenting magnificent stories of freedom fighters and their struggle to create India as a sovereign nation is seemingly unending. The patriotic films fill the hearts of every Indian with Patriotism.

Here are some of the films:

1. Border

J P Dutta’s Border is an unfettered recreation of the Longhewalla battle which was fought in 1971. The movie stars Sunny paaji using a bazooka to annihilate the ‘Dushman Pakistan’ soldiers with Jackie bidu providing him with air support.

2. The Legend of Bhagat Singh

The Legend of Bhagat Singh is a marvellous movie that will fill your heart with pride. Rajkumar Santoshi’s fantastic retelling of the story of the young freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru, who willingly tied the noose around their necks, filled us with pride and made us introspect. The movie stars Ajay Devgn in it.

3. Rang De Basanti

Rang De Basanti is a fancier version of telling the story of Bhagat Singh. The film’s narrative is rooted in current day Delhi University and explored parallels between how things would change if today’s youth were as driven as those in pre-independent India.

4. Chak De India!

Chak De India is quite singularly the most technically-proficient sports film to be made in India. The whole narrative of the movie put us on the journey with those 15 everyday girls who give their blood and sweat to achieve the goal. Shah Rukh Khan has done marvellous acting in the piece, and it also won many hearts.

5. Mangal Pandey: The Rising

Mangal Pandey: The Rising is a true masterpiece in itself. The story revolves around Mangal Pandey Portrayed by Mr Perfectinous of the B-town Aamir Khan. The first war of independence in the film started after a dissenting Aamir Khan with long hair refused to continue serving under the British Army. And then broke into patriotic songs. It is a beautiful gem that one must watch.