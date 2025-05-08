I worked as a stuntman in Los Angeles before turning an actor, says Vishnu Manchu

Actor Vishnu Manchu, who plays the lead in director Mukesh Kumar Singh’s much-anticipated magnum opus ‘Kannappa’, has now disclosed that he trained in martial arts and worked as a stuntman in Los Angeles before turning an actor.

Taking to Instagram to post a video clip that showed him designing many of the action sequences in the period film ‘Kannappa’, Vishnu Manchu wrote, “Not many know this… Before I became an actor, I trained in martial arts and worked as a stuntman in Los Angeles. After returning to India, I carried that passion forward and became a proud member of the Telugu Stunt Union. I’ve been choreographing fight sequences since my early days in cinema.”

He went on to add, “As the showrunner of Kannappa, I had the opportunity to design many of the film’s action sequences myself. Grateful to the brilliant stunt choreographer Kecha for bringing my imagination to life. Here’s a glimpse into the making of just a few of those intense, high-octane moments. Har Har Mahadev… Witness the epic on the big screen — Kannappa hits theatres on June 27.”

Scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on June 27, Kannappa has triggered huge expectations in fans and film buffs.

Vishnu Manchu takes centre stage as Thinnadu, the fearless warrior-turned-devotee who transforms into the ultimate devotee of Lord Shiva in this film.

Akshay Kumar essays the role of Lord Shiva, while Mohanlal commands attention as Kirata. Prabhas sets the stage for an unforgettable cinematic experience with his role of Rudra.

A teaser released by the unit also features glimpses of Kajal Aggarwal and Preity Mukhundhan, adding to the film’s star power.

Talking about the film, Vishnu Manchu, had, in a statement earlier, said, “This film is incredibly close to my heart. It brings to life a historical tale that is often referred to as mythology. By Lord Shiva’s blessings, everything has fallen into place, from the breathtaking locations to the incredible star cast.”

He further mentioned, “The overwhelming response we received at Cannes was just the beginning, and I am eager for audiences in India to experience this epic on the big screen. This project has been a labour of love, and I believe Kannappa will leave a lasting impact.”

Director Mukesh Kumar Singh said, “‘Kannappa’ is more than just a story; it is a tribute to faith, devotion, and the power of transformation. Every frame has been meticulously crafted to bring this legendary tale to life in a way that resonates with modern audiences while staying true to its roots. We are excited for the world to experience the grandeur of ‘Kannappa’.”