It is hard to believe this is your first film, how did you achieve this synthesis of history and fiction in your debut?

Thank you so much for this interview. I really appreciate your articulation of this question. You have called it ‘Synthesis of history and fiction‘ – and that is exactly what I wanted it to be. Just like my screenwriter hero Aaron Sorkin, who said that movies on real-life events and people are not supposed to be photographs. They can be ‘paintings’. In a painting, there is more freedom to express an idea, and more latitude in creating a sense of drama. That’s what I aimed to do here. I wanted Sankaran Nair’s story to reach the widest possible audience. With the support of his family, my writing team and I set out to create a portrait of a man who has a transformational journey from a British loyalist to the country’s biggest patriot. Somebody who used the power of courts and law to bring down an Empire.

Advertisement

Kesari 2 doesn’t feel like a debut?

Advertisement

As far as this being my first film is concerned, I was blessed to have a great team who supported and embellished my vision.

Normally a filmmaker would start with something much lighter, maybe a romcom, to what do we owe your interest in history?

I am a lawyer by profession, and I love history. Stories on the idea of justice, courts, and the interplay between governments and citizens have always fascinated me. I have grown up loving Raj Kumar Santoshi’s work – Damini, Ghayal. I have been fascinated by the courtroom dramas from the West: Rob Reiner’s A Few Good Men… I count Sidney Lumet’s Verdict as one of my all-time favourite movies. So, these have been my obsessions growing up. Here, I found a story that merged my two passions – history and law. I couldn’t have found a better story for my debut film.

There have been other films on Jallianwala Bagh, and most recently a series by Ram Madhvani, was there a fear of repetition?

I respect Ram Madhvani as a filmmaker, and yes, of course, there was a fear of repetition as both our stories covered the same topic. But both stories appeared on different mediums. They have both found love from the audience. I believe the more real-life stories emerge in our popular culture, the better.

Tell me about the wonderful cast, all first choices, was it tough getting the British cast in place?

I have been lucky to have a fantastic cast. Akshay Sir, Maddy Sir, Ananya Pandey, and Regina Cassandra– all outstanding actors who contributed so much to the narrative. Getting the British cast right was key. We held auditions in the UK for months on end before finalising the cast. We were lucky to find a wonderful cast. Simon-Paisley Day as General Dyer is terrific! Michael Parr, Alexandra Moloney, and Steven Hartley – all outstanding actors.

What was Karan Johar like as a producer, did you get a free hand to do what you wanted?

He is the best producer that a director can get. As a first-time director, having a producer like him, who championed my vision so beautifully, made all the difference. I want to express my sincere gratitude to him and Amrit as their unwavering support of my dream was invaluable.

What are you directing next?’

I am writing something. But it is too early to speak about it.