‘Hyper Knife’: Park Eun Bin, Sol Kyung Gu, Yoon Chan Young confirmed for Disney+ show

The streaming platform has confirmed the ensemble cast leading the highly anticipated psychological thriller drama ‘Hyper Knife.’ The slated series is all set to star ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ star Park Eun Bin, ‘The Merciless’ star Sol Kyug Gu, and ‘All of Us Are Dead’ fame Yoon Cha Young. The upcoming series has created a wave of excitement over the thrilling medical drama as Eun Bin is poised to enter uncharted territory as she is set to play the antagonist for the first time.

On August 12, Disney+ confirmed Park Eun Bin, Sol Kyung Gu, Yoon Chan Young and Park Byung Eun to serve as the lead cast members of ‘Hyper Knife.’ Park Eun Bin, celebrated for her spectacular performances in ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ and ‘The King’s Affection’, will essay the role of a doctor whose fascination with the human brain drives her to the edge of madness.

Sol Kyung Gu who is admired for his roles in ‘Kill Boksoon’ and ‘The Boys’, will play her mentor. Meanwhile, Yoon Chan Young, who gained prominence for his performance in ‘All of Us Are Dead’, will appear as the doctor’s bodyguard, a character who, despite knowing of her dark and deadly side, remains devoted to her. On the other hand, Park Byung Eun, recognized for his roles in ‘Eve’ and ‘Because This Is My First Life,’ will be seen joining the leading cast.

‘Hyper Kinfe’ is scheduled to premiere in the first half of 2025. The psychological thriller is poised to explore the depths of the dark and complex relationship between two brilliant but troubled individuals. The plot will centre around the doctor Jung Se Ok, whose obsession with understanding the human brain leads her to wield the murder weapon. The incident involving her mentor, Choi Deok Hee, resulted in charges of attempted murder.

The series is being helmed by Kim Jung Hyun who is also known for directing ‘Crazy Love,’ and ‘My Fellow Citizens!’ among others while script-writer Kim Sun Hee who is known for penning dramas like ‘Man Who Dies To Live,’ and ‘Night Watchman’s Journal’ has written the script. The highly anticipated drama has been stirring a wave of excitement among fans owing to the tantalizing and nail-biting storyline and the highly talented cast line-up.