Huma Qureshi appeals for peace during Indo-Pak border area visit

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi has urged people to avoid allowing hatred to define Jammu and Kashmir, during her recent visit to the Indo-Pak border at RS Pura sector.

On May 28, to encourage border tourism in Jammu, the J and K Tourism Department organized a unique event at the Octroi general area in Suchetgarh in collaboration with the Border Security Force (BSF).

The project intends to highlight the area’s distinctive nature and the tenacity of the border-adjacent towns. Qureshi was present and greeted families impacted by cross-border shooting and ceasefire violations with warmth. She also spoke with Indian Army and BSF soldiers, thanking them for their service and offering her support.

Qureshi lauded the Indian Army and BSF for their courageous efforts during Operation Sindoor and their unwavering dedication to safeguarding India’s borders.

In her speech, the actress said, “I came here to boost the morale of our BSF soldiers, our Army personnel, and especially our women soldiers. But instead, you all showered me with so much love that I felt deeply touched. Once again, I realized how lucky we are to have you protecting our borders and ensuring our safety.”

“Do not allow hate to triumph, please visit Jammu and Kashmir as tourists and return as believers. Peace has been achieved on our borders because of your courage. The Army and the BSF have my gratitude. We now recognize the significance of your role for the nation as a result of recent events. India’s backbone, Jammu and Kashmir, remains resilient and united a testament to your bravery and selflessness. From the bottom of my heart, I salute you and your families,” she continued.

“I just want to say, do not let fear become the identity of Jammu and Kashmir. Let the world witness the peace, strength, and love that truly define the people of the region. Today, we are all standing together with pride and hope, and this is the spirit of Jammu and Kashmir and the spirit of India,” Qureshi further stated.

Qureshi took part in a cultural event at Octroi, which is noted for its weekend “Wagah-style” ceremony that includes a coordinated beating retreat by BSF members, that was arranged by the Tourism Department in collaboration with the BSF. This event, which was started in October 2021, is a part of the government’s initiative to encourage border tourism in the Jammu area.