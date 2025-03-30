How the Ghibli trend is taking over the world one image at a time

The internet is flooded with users sharing their photographs, iconic memes, and film stills in quintessential Studio Ghibli style. Users have generated these Ghibli-style images using OpenAI’s ChatGPT. From Bollywood to Hollywood, to celebrities and politicians, almost every user is hopping on the trend.

Users are generating these images using OpenAI’s new 40-image generator with just a few prompts. Within a matter of seconds, the tool whips up an image resonating with the studio’s artistic style. Since the trend started taking over social media, several users have generated numerous images. From popular memes, film stills, and photos of themselves, to other historic moments, a Ghibli version of everything is now swirling around the internet.

Fans have generated images of iconic memes which once shook the internet as well as top moments from Hollywood flicks like ‘Godfather’ and ‘Star Wars.’ Brands are also leveraging the tool to create images around their products and brand identity. OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman also created a Ghibli rendition of himself for his X (Twitter) profile.

Iconic movie scenes, Studio Ghibli style. This is so much fun! pic.twitter.com/LwjkNjcEV9 — Mufaddal Durbar (@MDurbar) March 26, 2025

It’s been 24 hours since OpenAI unexpectedly shook the AI image world with 4o image generation. Here are the 14 most mindblowing examples so far (100% AI-generated): 1. Studio ghibli style memespic.twitter.com/E38mBnPnQh — Barsee (@heyBarsee) March 26, 2025



Moreover, owner of rival company Grok, Elon Musk also joined the trend. He shared a picture of a ‘Lion King’ reference in Ghibli style. Additionally, his post also has a crypto connection. In the image, Musk pictures himself as a monkey who carries the DOGE mascot in the air. Following this, several users questioned him if he created the image using OpenAI or Grok.

Theme of the day pic.twitter.com/2ioG0StAxL — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 26, 2025



Here’s how users are generating Ghibli-style images using OpenAI:

A. Open the ChatGPT website or app

B. Upload the desired image by clicking on the ‘+’ sign at the bottom left corner

C. Enter the prompt ‘Ghiblify this’ or ‘turn this image in Studio Ghibli theme’

D. The platform will convert the image into the Studio’s style. Click on the download option to save it.

Meanwhile, several Ghibli fans have slammed the trend for infringing the copyright of the studio. The AI generation of images also disregards the ethos of the studio and its artists. Hayao Miyazaki, the director of popular Ghibli films, had also previously expressed his opposition to AI in animation. While it’s a fleeting trend, it is raising questions about AI and art.

