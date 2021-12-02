Hopeless Romantic: Ayushmann Khurrana loves to experiment with romance as a genre

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana talks about experimenting with romance as a genre on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

He appeared as a special guest along with co-actor Vaani Kapoor and director Abhishek Kapoor to promote their upcoming film ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’

During the conversation host, Kapil Sharma told the audience about the variety of movies that Ayushmann has done till now. The host then asked him whether he likes to romance more on-screen or experiment.

Ayushmann said: “I am experimenting with romance. I think if there is no twist in the story, no new elements to discuss, nothing out of the ordinary that the audience hasn’t watched before, if that factor is not there, then there’s no fun.”

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.