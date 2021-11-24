Zendaya-starrer ‘Euphoria’ season two unveils first trailer, release date

The famous Emmy-winning star, Zendaya, best known for her performances in the MCU Spiderman trilogy, revealed on Tuesday that the second season of ‘Euphoria’ was released on January 9th, 2021. She later shared the first trailer on social media.

Alongside Zendaya, who has made history at the 2020 Emmys as the world’s youngest person to win lead actress in a drama series, a majority of the cast from the first season returns. This includes the amazing actors, Schafer, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Storm Reid, Austin Abrams, and Nika King.

The new season of the show initiates Dominic Fike, Minka Kelly, and Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr.

The second season will explore the aftermath after Rue (Zendaya) and Jules (Hunter Schafer) broke up at the finale of Season one as Rue has a drug relapse.

In the trailer for the Second season, Rue dances all over her house to the melody of Frank Sinatra’s ‘Call Me Irresponsible’, only for her younger sister (Reid) to ask if she’s high on drugs. There are also blinks of the high-school teens partying and getting into run-ins with the police.

“When you’re younger, everything feels so permanent. But as you get older, you begin to realize nothing is and everyone you love could drift away,”

Rue says in the trailer.

As per the report given by Variety, Sam Levinson created and wrote the series and serves as an executive producer. Other executive producers include Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Will Greenfield, Drake, Adel “Future” Nur, Zendaya, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Ron Leshem, and Daphna Levin.

Kenneth Yu serves as a producer, and Ashley Levinson, Harrison Kreiss, and Julio Perez are co-producers.

The latest episodes of the series will be featured on HBO and also on HBO Max.

