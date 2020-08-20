The highly anticipated series, Utopia is all set for a release. Amazon Prime Video, on Wednesday, announced that the premiere of Utopia will take place on Friday, September 25. The official trailer for Utopia has also been released now. The eight-part conspiracy thriller comes from best-selling author and award-winning screenwriter, Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl, Sharp Objects). After years of honing the ambitious project, Flynn has delivered an artfully detailed series that urges viewers to expect the unexpected, save humanity, but first, find Jessica Hyde.

Though the comic at the center of the series predicts the world’s end, Utopia is filled with hidden meanings, shocking twists and radical evolutions for its dynamic characters—brought to life by an ensemble cast of breakout and seasoned talent. Utopia premieres on September 25 in the US, Canada, Netherlands, Australia, New Zealand, Indian and Japan.

Alongside Gillian Flynn, executive producers include Jessica Rhoades (with whom Flynn collaborated on Sharp Objects), Sharon Levy, Sharon Hall, Toby Haynes, Karen Wilson, and Dennis Kelly. The series is a co-production between Endemol Shine North America, Kudos and Amazon Studios. Utopia will be available exclusively on Prime Video.