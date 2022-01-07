A tree is named after Leonardo DiCaprio

A tree named after Leonardo DiCaprio has been planted in his honor.

A new tree has been discovered at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, named after Leonardo da Vinci, a long-time advocate of environmental issues, as reported by People magazine. “This threatened and spectacular tree is named for the American actor and conservationist Leonardo DiCaprio, who, through several months in 2020, lobbied extensively on social media to draw attention to threats for the numerous rare Ebo species from the logging concession that had been announced at Ebo earlier that year,” scientists wrote in journal PeerJ.

The Leo tree is an evergreen, small tree with glossy yellow flowers growing from its trunk. Its official name is Uvariopsis DiCaprio.

Leonardo’s tree was officially renamed at a time when the actor addressed environmental issues with his fictional drama ‘Don’t Look Up’.

(With inputs from ANI)