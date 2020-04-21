Warner Bros Studios’ The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as the DC superhero and directed by Matt Reeves, will now release in October, 2021.

The film’s production was put on halt in mid-March due to coronavirus outbreak and the studio has now announced that movie, which was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on June 25, 2021, will now bow out on October 1, 2021.

According to Deadline, the studio has also rescheduled superhero movies The Flash and Shazam 2.

While The Flash will open on June 2, 2022, instead of July 1, Shazam 2, earlier set to release on April 1, 2022, will now come out on November 4, 2022.

Also, The Sopranos feature prequel The Many Saints of Newark, originally dated for September 25 of this year, has now been shifted to March 12 next year.

Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley movie, starring Tom Hanks, will now hit the theatres on November 5, 2021, a month after the originally planned release.

As per the studio’s new release calendar, Will Smith drama King Richard will now bow out on November 19, 2021 instead of November 25 this year.

Last month, Warner Bros Studios postponed the release of its much-awaited superhero movie Wonder Woman 1984 from June 5 to August 14.