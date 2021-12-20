‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ records the third-best opening weekend ever for a Hollywood film

The latest blockbuster which stars Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland, “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, which has just spanned about three days in theatres, has now become the Highest-Grossing Film of 2020 and 2021 due to its hype and amazing story line. The movie has now surpassed the most benevolent projection with the generation of $253 million from 4,300+ theatres in North America alone.

According to ‘Variety’, “It was easily the best domestic opening weekend turnout of any movie in pandemic times. Prior to this weekend, no other Covid-era film had been able to cross even $00 million in a single weekend.”

Variety also stated that the largest domestic debut, previously belonged to another of Sony’s comic book sequels, “Venom: Let There Be Carnage”, that generated $90 million initially.

In other countries, the latest Web-Head movie—and the 27th addition to the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) has earned $334.2 million from 60 countries for a total tally of $587.2 million. It has become the third-biggest worldwide opening weekend ever.

It stands behind Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame”, which has collected $357 in its 2019 opening making history, and 2018’s “Avengers: Infinity War” ($257 million debuts) that landed the third-best opening weekend in history. Along with “No Way Home”, only eight movies have ever gotten more than $200 million in ticket sales in a single weekend.

(From inputs from IANS)