Sidney Poitier, the legendary actor has passed away, mourns Bollywood

The famed actor, who passed away at the age of 94, is being remembered by Bollywood stars such as Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor.

Sidney Poitier was a role model for many Black actors who won an Academy Award for their work. In some of Hollywood’s most iconic movies, the Bahamian actor played major roles. The Defiant Ones, A Raisin in the Sun, and Paris Blues are among his famous works. With his maverick performances, this actor-director was not only a huge success in Hollywood but also in Bollywood.

Taking to social media to share an unseen picture of them together, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor shared the news of the death of his childhood idol.

“Sidney Poitier, my childhood idol, lifelong inspiration & star of some of my favorite films… Forever your fan & admirer Rest in Peace,” he wrote alongside the picture.

A visit with the legendary actor was also recalled fondly by Anupam Kher in 2013. He shared a picture with the late star and wrote, “I had the honor of meeting the legendary actor #SidneyPoitier in early 2013. He was generous with his time for me. He was especially happy to know that I had an acting school. A fantastic actor & one of the kind persons I have met! Om Shanti!”

Also on his Instagram story, Randeep Hooda mourned the death of Sidney by sharing a black and white picture of him. His caption read, “RIP”.

National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee also tweeted, “REST IN PEACE !!! #SidneyPoitier”.

Meanwhile, several Hollywood stars also expressed their grief over Sidney Poitier’s passing. The former president of the United States, Barack Obama, and US President Joe Biden both paid tribute to the legendary actor.

(With inputs from ANI)