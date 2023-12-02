Rapper Kanye West has no plans to return to US after reuniting with wife Bianca

Kanye seems to be having a great time in Dubai after reuniting with his new wife Bianca Censori, and has no plans to return to the US.

The couple have been seen partying with friends at a pop-up fashion event, with Kanye also spotted enjoying a night out at a club, reports Mirror (dot) co (dot )uk.

Before their current trip, Kanye and Bianca also grabbed headlines as they travelled around Europe.

As they continue to enjoy a lavish holiday, a source has claimed the couple have no plans to return to the US anytime soon. This comes despite them having an apartment in America and Kanye’s Yeezy headquarters being located in Los Angeles.

“Ye has loved being out of LA, he’s never been a huge fan of the city and has no immediate plans to return, despite having a place here and his Yeezy HQ. Bianca has spent time back in Australia and they’re getting back on track and planning what to do for the holidays,” a source said, quoted by Mirror.co.uk.

Speaking to The Sun, the source added that Bianca and Kanye are planning to return to Italy in a few weeks. The couple spent a lot of time there earlier this year, with Bianca causing a stir for her very revealing holiday outfits. She also made headlines after she was caught in a compromising position with her husband while on a boat in Italy. It’s believed the couple will be staying in Italy for Christmas. The source said Kanye will be hoping for his ex-wife Kim Kardashian to fly their children out so he can spend some time with them.

However, they admitted it’s “up in the air at the minute”.

Kanye shares four children with his ex-wife — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

The source explained: “He hasn’t had all four children in a while, so it may just be the older ones, who are always accompanied by Kim’s security and a nanny, but he does want to see them.”