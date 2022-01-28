In a protest against vaccine mandates, Marvel actress Evangeline Lilly

The Marvel Cinematic Universe star Evangeline Lilly attended a protest in support of “bodily sovereignty” this past weekend in Washington, DC.

According to her Instagram post, she opposes government-mandated vaccine policies. Lily wrote, “I believe nobody should ever be forced to inject their body with anything, against their will, under threat of violent attack, arrest or detention without trial, loss of employment, homelessness, starvation, loss of education, alienation from loved ones, ex-communication from society…under any threat whatsoever.”

Talking about vaccine mandates, she added, “This is not the way. This is not safe. This is not healthy. This is not love. I understand the world is in fear, but I don’t believe that answering fear with force will fix our problems. I was pro-choice before COVID and I am still pro-choice today.”

Lilly made headlines when she refused to isolate during the COVID outbreak in March 2020, adding, “Some value their lives over freedom, some value their freedom over their lives. We all make choices.” She faced backlash and apologized.

In a statement, she wrote, “My direct and special apologies to those most affected by this pandemic. I never meant to hurt you. When I wrote that post 10 days ago, I thought I was infusing calm into the hysteria. I can see now that I was projecting my own fears into an already fearful and traumatic situation.”

Lilly will return to the MCU with a role in the upcoming ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,’ which will hit theaters in 2023.

(With inputs from ANI)