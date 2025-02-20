Oprah Winfrey, Selena Gomez among new Oscar presenters

The 97th Academy Awards are gearing up for a star-studded night, with new presenters and a fresh voice behind the scenes. Oprah Winfrey, Selena Gomez, Ben Stiller, Willem Dafoe, Goldie Hawn, Sterling K. Brown, Joe Alwyn, Lily-Rose Depp, Ana de Armas, and Connie Nielsen have officially joined the lineup of presenters for Hollywood’s biggest night.

The announcement came out from Oscar executive producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan, adding even more excitement to an already glittering event. Winfrey, a two-time Oscar nominee, is popular for her performances in ‘The Color Purple’ and her role as a producer on ‘Selma’.

Gomez, meanwhile, is part of the ensemble cast of ‘Emilia Pérez’, a film that has emerged as a major contender this year.

Ben Stiller, who is currently making waves with ‘Severance’ Season 2, will also take the stage. The full list of presenters now includes previously announced names like Halle Berry, Penélope Cruz, Robert Downey Jr., Elle Fanning, Whoopi Goldberg, Scarlett Johansson, Cillian Murphy, and Emma Stone.

In a fresh addition to the ceremony, actor and comedian Nick Offerman has tapped as this year’s announcer, taking over from David Alan Grier. Known for his sharp wit and deep voice, Offerman is ready to bring a unique energy to the role.

The Oscars, hosted for the first time by Conan O’Brien, will take place at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 2. The ceremony will broadcast live on ABC and, for the first time, streamed on Hulu.

As anticipation builds, ‘Emilia Pérez’ leads the nominations race with an impressive 13 nods, while ‘The Brutalist’ and ‘Wicked’ follow closely with 10 each.