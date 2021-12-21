Not No. 3: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ lands second-best Hollywood debut weekend

With the latest installment of the MCU ‘Spider-Man’ series, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ has now landed the second-biggest debut weekend in the history of Hollywood, behind only Avengers Endgame.

The awesome finale of Sony’s first MCU Spider-Man trilogy, with a second trilogy on its way, has collected more than $260 million across North America alone. It means ‘No way home’ has officially surpassed ‘Infinity War’ ($257 million), which was at No. 2.

The Marvel adventure has now destroyed all Covid-era box-office movies. Before this week, no movie has been able to cross even the $100 million mark in a single weekend.

The best attempt of this has been another one of Sony’s comic book movie sequels, ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ which had generated $90 million a the start. “Given those constraints and the pandemic-related headwinds still facing the box-office,” reports ‘Variety’, “industry watchers struggled to ballpark opening weekend figures for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’.”

