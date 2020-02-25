Tom Cruise was busy in the shooting of his next film Mission Impossible 7. The makers have planned a three-week shoot in Italy. However, the shooting of the film has been halted for some time. The shooting has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. The news was given by movie studio Paramount Pictures on Monday.

Filming was due to have started on Monday in Venice, where the final two days of the lagoon city’s annual Carnival festival was cancelled on Sunday. New coronavirus cases climbed above 220 on Monday as Italy shut down much of its wealthy north to curb the disease’s spread, reported Reuters.

Out of an abundance of caution for the safety and well-being of our cast and crew, and efforts of the local Venetian government to halt public gatherings in response to the threat of coronavirus, we are altering the production plan for our three-week shoot in Venice, the scheduled the first leg of an extensive production for Mission: Impossible 7, Paramount Pictures, a unit of ViacomCBS, said in a statement.

The studio said it was allowing the film crew to return home during the delay and that it would “continue to monitor this situation” in Italy.