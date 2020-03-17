One of the biggest nights of the year, the MET Gala, which is annually held on the first Monday of May at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, has been postponed till further notice. MET Gala, known to be the most spectacular nights in the fashion calendar, was supposed to be held on May 4, 2020, but has been cancelled amidst Coronavirus pandemic. The COVID-19 has caused a lot of issues when it comes to the functioning of the fashion industry all over the world.

With shows getting cancelled at Paris Fashion Week to now, the MET Gala getting postponed, the pandemic effects are real!

On Monday, a renowned magazine announced that they would postpone the event in order to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. This came days after the employees of the Metropolitan Museum of Art were suspected with symptoms related to the Coronavirus.

The editor-in-chief of the same magazine later confirmed that due to unavoidable and responsible decision by the Metropolitan Museum to close its doors, ‘About Time’ and the opening night gala will be postponed to a later date. As of now, no definite date has been provided by any concerned person.

This is not the first time that the Gala has been postponed. The change of plans had also occurred in 1963 after the assassination of John F Kennedy and then later in 2002 post the 9/11 terror attacks.

This year’s theme was ‘About Time: Fashion & Duration’ which was co-chaired by the Devil Wears Prada actress, Meryl Streep and the La La Land actress, Emma Stone.