Megan Thee Stallion says college has kept her grounded

Grammy winning-rapper Megan Thee Stallion has shared how studying for a college degree has kept her level-headed.

The “Savage” hitmaker is due to graduate with a degree in health administration from the Texas Southern University later this year, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“School has kept me grounded,” the 26-year-old rapper told People.

She added: “I might have an amazing night but knowing I have to finish a paper, project or my homework to graduate, keeps my head on straight.”

In February, Thee Stallion reassured her social media followers that she’s committed to her studies despite her chart success after one Twitter user cast doubt on her ambition.

She is over-the-moon that she’s managing to prove herself by balancing her studies with her music career.

The rapper said: “They swore I wasn’t gone get that degree (laughing emojis).”

The “Body” hitmaker previously said that her dream of opening an assisted living facility was inspired by her own family.