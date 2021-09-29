Lashana Lynch’s ‘No Time To Die’ role shows evolution of Bond franchise

Actress Lashana Lynch, who plays Double 00 agent Nomi, in ‘No Time To Die’, feels that the film represents a shift in how female characters are portrayed by the franchise.

Lynch said: “The fact that (Nomi) was even an idea in the first place is just a reflection of where we are in the world, where we are continuing to go, but also where the franchise is.

“And it would be a shame not to do that — so they’re doing exactly the right thing, and I think they’ll continue to do that in the future.”

Actress Lea Seydoux, who has returned to the franchise to reprise her role as Dr Madeleine Swann, also thinks that the film series has changed markedly since Daniel Craig became Bond in 2006, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Seydoux, who previously starred in the 2015 release ‘Spectre’, told Sky News: “I think that the James Bond films have always been quite relevant to the world.

“Bond has really changed with Daniel, in the sense that he’s less (misogynist). I think that this time the female characters… have more depth and are stronger, but not only stronger, because they are skilled and powerful, but also we want to have more interesting female characters — we want to relate to them.”

Speaking about her return to the Bond franchise, she added: “It’s the first time that a female character is coming back — we get to know her and we get to know Madeleine in ‘No Time To Die’… so I think that in that sense, it’s much more interesting.”