Kaylee Bryant bids goodbye to ‘Legacies’ after 4 seasons

After the four seasons of the series ‘Legacies’, actress Kaylee Bryant has now announced that she is going to leave CW’s ‘Legacies’, a ‘Vampire Diaries’ and ‘Originals’ spin-off series.

According to News agency ‘E! News’, the 24-year-old actor who portrayed the character of Josie Saltzman, The twin daughter of Alaric Saltzman and Josette Laughlin that been dating Finch, since the show has premiered in the year of 2018, has taken to Instagram on the premiere date of her final episode as a regular to express her gratitude to the fans of the series. “As a fan of The Vampire Diaries universe myself. I am so grateful to the fans and will love them always and forever for welcoming and accepting me into this world,” Bryant wrote.

She then continued, “Josie has helped so many beautiful humans feel comfortable in their sexuality, and I hope her legacy lives on so that one day everyone feels free to love whoever they want regardless of gender.”

On the final episode, Josie bought a one-way ticket out of Mystic Falls, saying goodbye to both the town and her girlfriend, Finch. “When I come back, we can see where you and I are,” Josie told this to Finch during their farewell. Even though fans will miss the siphoner greatly, it may not be her last appearance on the series.

In one of their statements, the executive producers Julie Plec and Brett Matthews wrote: “While it’s heartbreaking to say goodbye to such a beloved Super Squad member, we wish Kaylee happiness and success. We look forward to watching her career grow in the future, and our door at “Legacies” will always be open to her, because the world is simply a better place with Josie Saltzman in it.”

Even though she is leaving ‘Legacies’, on December 1st of this year, Bryant has now announced on Instagram that she would now be joining ‘Big Little Lies Star’ Jeffery Nordling in the new thriller movie, ‘The Locksmith’ according to E! News.

(With inputs from ANI)