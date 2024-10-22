Jayme Lawson joins Edgar Wright’s ‘The Running Man’ adaptation

Exciting news for fans of cinema: Jayme Lawson, recognized for her role as Mayor Bella Real in the 2022 blockbuster ‘The Batman,’ is ready to join the cast of ‘The Running Man.’

This new film, an adaptation of Stephen King’s novel, is directorial of the acclaimed Edgar Wright and produced by Paramount Pictures.

In ‘The Running Man,’ Lawson will portray Sheila, the devoted wife of Ben, played by Glen Powell. Their family faces dire challenges in a dystopian future, where Sheila struggles to care for their sick child. This heart-wrenching situation pushes Ben into the deadly competition of the titular game show, where survival becomes paramount.

Joining Jayme Lawson and Powell in the film are a stellar ensemble cast, including Josh Brolin, Karl Glusman, Katy O’Brian, Daniel Ezra, and Lee Pace. Each actor brings their own unique flair to this thrilling adaptation, which promises to capture the tension and drama of the original story.

Edgar Wright, known for his distinctive filmmaking style, co-wrote the screenplay with Michael Bacall. The production is scheduled to kick off in London early next year, bringing the dystopian narrative to life. The story, first published in 1982 under King’s pseudonym Richard Bachman, is set in a bleak 2025 America, where a totalitarian regime uses violent game shows to distract and control the population.

The narrative centers on Ben, a desperate man who enters ‘The Running Man,’ a brutal game show where contestants are hunted by ruthless killers. As the game unfolds, Ben’s survival instincts kick in, leading him to break the rules and expose the dark truths behind the show’s facade. Brolin plays the show’s merciless producer, while O’Brian takes on the role of a fellow contestant, adding layers of complexity to the already intense storyline.

Jayme Lawson is quickly becoming a name to watch in Hollywood. After her standout performances in ‘The Batman’ and Gina Prince-Bythewood’s ‘The Woman King,’ she is also set to star alongside Michael B. Jordan in Ryan Coogler’s upcoming horror film, ‘Sinners,’ scheduled for release on March 7, 2025.