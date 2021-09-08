James Wan calls ‘Malignant’ a ‘genre-blender’

‘The Conjuring’ director James Wan is making a come back to horror with ‘Malignant’, which he describes as a ‘genre blender’.

Wan said: “The story is a “genre-blender”; the correct term is genre-bender, but it is also a genre blender in that it mixes a bunch of different genres that I love, from psychological thriller to the Italian Giallo horror to shades of science fiction.”

Malignant’ is set to release in India on September 10. The film will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It is the latest creation from the ‘Conjuring’ universe.

‘Malignant’ stars Annabelle Wallis, Maddie Hasson, George Young, Michole Briana White, Jacqueline McKenzie, Jake Abel and Ingrid Bisu. Wan directed from a screenplay by Akela Cooper, with story by Wan and Ingrid Bisu and Cooper.

Wan and Wallis have previously worked together in “Annabelle: Creation”, which was released in 2017.

Talking about what made her the right choice for the titular character Madison in “Malignant”, Wan said: “Having worked with her as her producer on the first ‘Annabelle’ film, I got to really like her a lot. I think she’s the sweetest, loveliest person, who’s also very talented.”

The director said that he knew, going into “Malignant”, that he wanted to work with friends, work with people that he loves, and Annabelle is one of those people at the top of his list.

“We got her the script and she loved it and the character. We talked about it from the perspective of how — because the initial idea came from Ingrid and the screenplay was written by Akela — it has a very feminine quality to it,” he said.

Wan added: “Even though the movie is very aggressive, I do think that the film looks at things from a female perspective and I think that was what drew Annabelle to it. She loved the idea of potentially playing a mother, playing the loss of motherhooda”.

Wan shared that it’s also a sisterly story as well, between Annabelle Wallis’s character and the character Sydney, played by Maddie Hasson.

“I think Annabelle was really attracted to that, just getting the chance to play all those different things and play different shades of this character, someone who’s vulnerable and scared but at the same time, needs to find the strength to try and stay alive and stay ahead of this killer… Annabelle has such a can-do attitude for anything and everything.”

He added: “And believe me, I would get her to do some of the craziest stuff and she would have fun playing along. She was such a trooper and such a joy to work with.”